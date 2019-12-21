PDC Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock is through to third round

Fallon Sherrock recorded a 69% doubles success in her second round match

Fallon Sherrock beat the world number 11 Mensur Suljovic to reach the third round of the PDC World Championship.

The 25-year-old, who made history by becoming the first woman to win a match at the event, beat the Austrian 3-1.

Sherrock fought back from two legs down to win the first set, before Suljovic reversed the fortunes in the second.

A composed Sherrock took the third set before sealing the win by hitting the bull at Alexandra Palace and will face world number 22 Chris Dobey next.

"I don't know how I'm going to sleep tonight," Sherrock told Sky Sports after her win.

"I've proved that we [women] can beat anyone - I've just beaten two of the best players in the world".

Sherrock's first-round win against Ted Evetts thrust her into the spotlight and she was roared on by the crowd once again, missing just five doubles on Saturday evening.

"With everything that has been going on the last couple of days I have just been focusing on my finishing because I know that I can score," she added.

"I'm still waiting for it all to sink in."

And asked if she can go all the way to take the title, she answered: "Why not? I have won two games, I am just going to take each game as it comes but there is nothing to say that I can't. I am going to try."

Earlier, two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis came from two sets down to beat Cristo Reyes and reach the third round.

The Englishman won a tie-break in the deciding set after recovering from a poor start against the Spaniard.

Ryan Searle notched up the highest average of the tournament so far - 101.54 - in a 3-0 win over Steve West.

Japan's number one Seigo Asada beat Keegan Brown, while Simon Whitlock saw off Harry Ward in straight sets.

Daryl Gurney progressed to the third round, beating Justin Pipe, and three-time Lakeside champion Glen Durrant beat Australian newcomer Damon Heta on his PDC Championship debut.