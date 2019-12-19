PDC World Championship: Gerywn Price battles into third round

Gerwyn Price is the third seed in this year's competition

Second favourite Gerwyn Price benefited from opponent William O'Connor's bizarre lapse in concentration to sneak into the PDC World Championship third round.

Ireland's O'Connor, the world number 37, had three darts to take double two for a crucial advantage in the deciding set, but went for double one instead.

The Welshman stole the game and eventually the set for a 3-2 win.

"I wasn't going to tap him on the shoulder and tell him," said Price.

The recent Grand Slam of Darts champions told Sky Sports: "They were the most uncomfortable conditions I've played in. From first moment I walked out it wasn't very comfortable.

"I'm going to go and practise in a sauna."

Earlier, England's Dave Chisnall, the 10th seed, recorded a 3-1 win over Dutchman Vincent van der Voort.

Van der Voort was 250 points ahead in the deciding leg of the first set and had six darts to take it, but wasted his opportunities.

"I got over the line and that's all that matters for me," Chisnall told Sky Sports.

"Vincent let me in and I took my chances."

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Steve Beaton reached the third round of the event for the first time since 2005 with a 3-1 win over Australian number two Kyle Anderson.

Beaton took out 50 in two darts to book a contest against fellow Englishman and eighth seed James Wade.

Thursday's results

First round

Justin Pipe (Eng) 3-2 Benjamin Pratnemer (Slo)

Jan Dekker (Ned) 3-2 Ryan Joyce (Eng)

Second round

John Henderson (Sco) 3-0 James Richardson (Eng)

Steve Beaton (Eng) 3-1 Kyle Anderson (Aus)

Chris Dobey (Eng) 3-2 Ron Meulenkamp (Ned)

Danny Noppert (Ned) 3-2 Callan Rydz (Eng)

Dave Chisnall (Eng) 3-1 Vincent van der Voort (Ned)

Gerwyn Price (Wal) 3-2 William O'Connor (Ire)