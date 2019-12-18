PDC World Darts Championship: Mickey Mansell loses 3-0 to Seigo Asada in first round

Mansell went out at the first round stage of the worlds for the fourth year in a row

Tyrone man Mickey Mansell lost 3-0 to Japanese qualifier Seigo Asada in the first round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The Clonoe player had two set darts to take the opening set but was unable to take advantage and Asada made it 1-0.

Asada took the second set with a clinical 84 finish and became the second Japanese player to progress to round two by taking the third set.

Mansell, 46, also suffered first-round defeats in 2013, 2015 and last year.

Northern Ireland's big hope Daryl Gurney opens his campaign on Saturday when he faces either England's Justin Pipe or Slovenian Benjamin Pratnemer.

Sixth seed Gurney, 33, triumphed at Players Championships event in Barnsley and German Championship this year in addition to reaching the semi-finals at the Premier League, World Matchplay and European Championship.