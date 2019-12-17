PDC World Darts Championship: 'I can win it 100%' - Gurney confident for Ally Pally bid

Daryl Gurney walks on to Neil Diamond's classic 'Sweet Caroline' blasting out

Northern Ireland player Daryl 'Superchin' Gurney says a little less practice could be key to winning a maiden PDC World Championship title.

The number six seed from Londonderry starts his challenge at Alexandra Palace on Saturday against England's Justin Pipe or Benjamin Pratnemer of Slovenia.

Gurney won the Players Championship last year and triumphed at the German Championship in March but his overall form this season means he is not among the favourites for the sport's top prize.

"I've had a couple of dodgy TV tournaments - I think I've over-practised and then gone out on the main stage flat," said the 33-year-old.

"So I just need to relax on the practising and I will be fine. Other than that everything is going fine.

"The action is still there, the belief is still there and I still believe I can be world champion and beat anyone on my day.

"I'm in a hard quarter (of the draw) so I will have to play well to get out of it. If I do turn up and play my game I can get through."

Gurney has cemented his place among the game's elite and believes he has proven a few doubters wrong.

"People may have thought I would stay at the top for one or two years and go again but I've done it consistently now for three years," he added.

"I've won a few PDC titles and got to the semi-finals of the Premier League, Matchplay and European Championships.

"As for respect, I have that from other players but whenever you get on the dartboard we all want to beat each other so respect goes out the window."

NI pair exit

Defeats for Kevin Burness and Brendan Dolan leaves just two NI players remaining with Tyrone man Mickey Mansell in first-round action on Wednesday.

Gurney starts at the second-round stage of the London tournament with a quarter-final appearance in 2017 his best performance to date.

He will be fancied to beat 56th-seed Pipe or qualifier Pratnemer but Gurney is taking nothing for granted.

"Sometimes I like to be the underdog and not the favourite - I don't get complacent, I never think I'm going to beat a player before I turn up because I'm not that cocky.

"I just have the belief to play within myself and try to play my A game and hope that gets me through every match.

"All I need to do is stop over-practising and I can win it 100%."