PDC World Championship: Fallon Sherrock aims to be first woman to beat a man at event

Fallon Sherrock is the fifth woman to appear at the PDC World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock says she feels confident of a historic victory on Tuesday when she tries to become the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 25-year-old Englishwoman takes on compatriot Ted Evetts in the first round at Alexandra Palace.

"I definitely think I can use the crowd to my advantage," she told BBC Sport.

"It's not something that everyone sees that often so they are going to want the woman to win."

Sherrock, from Milton Keynes, won one of two places for female players in the 96-strong field. The other qualifier, Mikuru Suzuki, took James Richardson to a deciding leg before losing 3-2 on Sunday.

Darts has long been in the life of Sherrock - her twin sister Felicia plays and their parents represented their county.

She was runner-up to Lisa Ashton in the BDO Women's World Championship at the Lakeside four years ago, hitting six maximum 180s in the final, and had a three-dart 99 average in one qualifying match this year.

"I feel really confident going into the match - I know I can hit the same averages as him and he is under more pressure," Sherrock said of opponent Evetts.

She will be the fifth woman to feature in a PDC World Championship, following Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova, Ashton and Suzuki.

"There's no saying a woman couldn't win it in the future," she said. "We just need more opportunities, more game practice and time on stage."