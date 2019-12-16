PDC World Darts Championship: NI's Dolan defeated by Anderson in London

  • From the section Darts
Fermanagh darts player Brendan Dolan
Fermanagh player Dolan reached the quarter-finals of last year's PDC World Championship

Northern Ireland player Brendan Dolan is beaten 3-0 by two-time champion Gary Anderson in the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The Fermanagh man managed to win just one of the 10-legs in a second-round match dominated by the Scotsman.

Dolan, who is making his 12th appearance at the championships, eased to a 3-0 victory over qualifier Nitin Kumar in the first round.

Ireland's William O'Connor progressed with a 3-0 win over Marko Kantele.

O'Connor was in first-round action on Monday night along along with fellow Irish players Steve Lennon and Keane Barry.

Lennon lost out 3-2 to Callan Ryde while Barry also made his exit with a 3-0 defeat by Vincent van der Voort.

