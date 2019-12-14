PDC World Championship: Rob Cross beaten in first round

Huybrechts reached the quarter-finals in 2012

Second seed Rob Cross suffered a shock 3-0 first-round defeat by Belgium's Kim Huybrechts at the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The 2018 champion lost eight legs in succession as world number 41 Huybrechts closed in on victory.

Huybrechts, 34, calmly sealed the win with his first match dart at double 16.

Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld's farewell tournament ended with a 3-1 first-round defeat against American Darin Young in London.

Earlier, England's Luke Humphries beat 18th seed Jermaine Wattimena of the Netherlands in a sudden-death leg after their deciding set ended 5-5.

The 24-year-old World Youth champion from Newbury, who reached the quarter-finals last year and beat Devon Petersen on Friday, will have more than a week before his third-round match.

Singapore veteran Paul Lim, 65, in his 24th World Championship campaign, won the opening leg with a 160 checkout but lost 3-0 to Luke Woodhouse, who earned a second-round match against last year's beaten finalist Michael Smith.

Saturday's results:

Afternoon matches:

First round:

Darius Labanauskas (Ltu) 3-0 Matthew Edgar (Eng)

Ryan Meikle (Eng) 1-3 Yuki Yamada (Jpn)

Luke Woodhouse (Eng) 3-0 Paul Lim (Sin)

Second round:

Jermaine Wattimena (Ned) 2-3 Luke Humphries (Eng)

Evening matches:

First round:

Mark McGeeney (Eng) 3-1 Matt Campbell (Can)

Jamie Hughes (Eng) 2-3 Zoran Lerchbacher (Aut)

Raymond van Barneveld (Ned) 1-3 Darin Young (US)

Second round:

Rob Cross (Eng) 0-3 Kim Huybrechts (Bel)