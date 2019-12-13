PDC World Championship: Michael van Gerwen through after early scare

Van Gerwen had an average of 96.28 in his opening match

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen defeated Jelle Klaasen 3-1 on the opening night of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Klaasen had a 152 checkout as he came from a set down to beat Northern Ireland's Kevin Burness 3-1 in the first match of the evening.

Against the champion in round two he threw for a two-set lead but Van Gerwen levelled with a 170 finish.

Van Gerwen added a 130 and won the match in style by hitting the bullseye.

Klaasen, with his unusual curved throwing style, had lost his last 12 matches against his fellow Dutchman but won three successive legs to take the opening set, only for his illustrious opponent to rally and secure a third-round place.

In other matches Belgium's Kim Huybrechts had a 164 finish as he knocked out 21-year-old Netherlands left-hander Geert Nentjes 3-2 to earn an encounter with 2018 champion Rob Cross in round two.

Exuberant South African Devon Petersen, who reached the last 16 last year, lost 3-1 to World Youth champion Luke Humphries, the 24-year-old from Berkshire who advanced to the last eight a year ago.

Humphries had four 100-plus checkouts including a 160 and will face Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena in the second round.