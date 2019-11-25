PDC World Darts Championships: Michael van Gerwen to play Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness in second round
Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will play Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship in December.
The Dutchman, 30, defeated Michael Smith 7-3 in last year's final to win his third PDC world title.
On Sunday, Van Gerwen won his fifth PDC Players Championship Finals title after beating Wales' Gerwyn Price 11-9.
Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld will face the USA's Darin Young in his final tournament before his retirement.
Should the Dutchman beat Young in his first-round tie, he will go through to face compatriot Jeffrey de Zwaan in the second round.
The 2020 tournament is the second time that the top 32 seeded players enter at the second round of the competition.
Elsewhere, two-time world champion Gary Anderson will face the winner of Brendan Dolan v Nitin Kumar while 2018 winner Rob Cross will face either Kim Huybrechts or Geert Nentjes.
Fallon Sherrock will feature at her first PDC World Championship after beating four-time British Darts Organisation world champion Lisa Ashton on the way to winning her UK & Ireland Women's Qualifier.
The 2015 BDO World Championship runner up will face Ted Evetts in the first round while last year's BDO world champion Mikuru Suzuki will play James Richardson in her first-round tie.
The PDC World Darts Championship takes place at London's Alexandra Palace from 12 December to 1 January.
2020 PDC World Darts Championship draw bracket
Seeded players to enter the tournament at the second round stage of the competition:
Michael van Gerwen (1) v Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness
Ricky Evans (32) v Mark McGeeney or Matt Campbell
Jonny Clayton (16) v Ryan Joyce or Jan Dekker
Stephen Bunting (17) v Arron Monk or Jose Justicia
James Wade (8) v Ritchie Edhouse or Boris Koltsov
Steve Beaton (25) v Kyle Anderson or Xiaochen Zong
Ian White (9) v Darius Labanauskas or Matthew Edgar
Max Hopp (24) v Gabriel Clemens or Benito van de Pas
Gary Anderson (5) v Brendan Dolan or Nitin Kumar
Steve West (28) v Ryan Searle or Robbie King
Nathan Aspinall (12) v Andy Boulton or Danny Baggish
Krzysztof Ratajski (21) v Jamie Hughes or Zoran Lerchbacher
Michael Smith (4) v Luke Woodhouse or Paul Lim
Dimitri Van den Bergh (29) v Josh Payne or Diogo Portela
Adrian Lewis (13) v Cristo Reyes or Lourence Ilagan
Darren Webster (20) v Ryan Meikle or Yuki Yamada
Rob Cross (2) v Kim Huybrechts or Geert Nentjes
Danny Noppert (31) v Steve Lennon or Callan Rydz
Joe Cullen (15) v James Wilson or Nico Kurz
Jermaine Wattimena (18) v Luke Humphries or Devon Petersen
Peter Wright (7) v Rowby-John Rodriguez or Noel Malicdem
Keegan Brown (26) v Mickey Mansell or Seigo Asada
Dave Chisnall (10) v Vincent van der Voort or Keane Barry
Jeffrey de Zwaan (23) v Raymond van Barneveld or Darin Young
Daryl Gurney (6) v Justin Pipe or Benjamin Pratnemer
Glen Durrant (27) v Jose De Sousa or Damon Heta
Mensur Suljovic (11) v Ted Evetts or Fallon Sherrock
Chris Dobey (22) v Ron Meulenkamp or Ben Robb
Gerwyn Price (3) v William O'Connor or Marko Kantele
John Henderson (30) v James Richardson or Mikuru Suzuki
Simon Whitlock (14) v Harry Ward or Madars Razma
Mervyn King (19) v Ross Smith or Ciaran Teehan