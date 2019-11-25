PDC World Darts Championships: Michael van Gerwen to play Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness in second round

Michael van Gerwen has won three PDC World Darts Championship titles

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will play Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship in December.

The Dutchman, 30, defeated Michael Smith 7-3 in last year's final to win his third PDC world title.

On Sunday, Van Gerwen won his fifth PDC Players Championship Finals title after beating Wales' Gerwyn Price 11-9.

Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld will face the USA's Darin Young in his final tournament before his retirement.

Should the Dutchman beat Young in his first-round tie, he will go through to face compatriot Jeffrey de Zwaan in the second round.

The 2020 tournament is the second time that the top 32 seeded players enter at the second round of the competition.

Elsewhere, two-time world champion Gary Anderson will face the winner of Brendan Dolan v Nitin Kumar while 2018 winner Rob Cross will face either Kim Huybrechts or Geert Nentjes.

Fallon Sherrock will feature at her first PDC World Championship after beating four-time British Darts Organisation world champion Lisa Ashton on the way to winning her UK & Ireland Women's Qualifier.

The 2015 BDO World Championship runner up will face Ted Evetts in the first round while last year's BDO world champion Mikuru Suzuki will play James Richardson in her first-round tie.

The PDC World Darts Championship takes place at London's Alexandra Palace from 12 December to 1 January.

2020 PDC World Darts Championship draw bracket

Seeded players to enter the tournament at the second round stage of the competition:

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness

Ricky Evans (32) v Mark McGeeney or Matt Campbell

Jonny Clayton (16) v Ryan Joyce or Jan Dekker

Stephen Bunting (17) v Arron Monk or Jose Justicia

James Wade (8) v Ritchie Edhouse or Boris Koltsov

Steve Beaton (25) v Kyle Anderson or Xiaochen Zong

Ian White (9) v Darius Labanauskas or Matthew Edgar

Max Hopp (24) v Gabriel Clemens or Benito van de Pas

Gary Anderson (5) v Brendan Dolan or Nitin Kumar

Steve West (28) v Ryan Searle or Robbie King

Nathan Aspinall (12) v Andy Boulton or Danny Baggish

Krzysztof Ratajski (21) v Jamie Hughes or Zoran Lerchbacher

Michael Smith (4) v Luke Woodhouse or Paul Lim

Dimitri Van den Bergh (29) v Josh Payne or Diogo Portela

Adrian Lewis (13) v Cristo Reyes or Lourence Ilagan

Darren Webster (20) v Ryan Meikle or Yuki Yamada

Rob Cross (2) v Kim Huybrechts or Geert Nentjes

Danny Noppert (31) v Steve Lennon or Callan Rydz

Joe Cullen (15) v James Wilson or Nico Kurz

Jermaine Wattimena (18) v Luke Humphries or Devon Petersen

Peter Wright (7) v Rowby-John Rodriguez or Noel Malicdem

Keegan Brown (26) v Mickey Mansell or Seigo Asada

Dave Chisnall (10) v Vincent van der Voort or Keane Barry

Jeffrey de Zwaan (23) v Raymond van Barneveld or Darin Young

Daryl Gurney (6) v Justin Pipe or Benjamin Pratnemer

Glen Durrant (27) v Jose De Sousa or Damon Heta

Mensur Suljovic (11) v Ted Evetts or Fallon Sherrock

Chris Dobey (22) v Ron Meulenkamp or Ben Robb

Gerwyn Price (3) v William O'Connor or Marko Kantele

John Henderson (30) v James Richardson or Mikuru Suzuki

Simon Whitlock (14) v Harry Ward or Madars Razma

Mervyn King (19) v Ross Smith or Ciaran Teehan