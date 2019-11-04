Michael van Gerwen wins World Series of Darts in Amsterdam

Michael van Gerwen added to the World Series titles he won in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Michael van Gerwen has won the World Series of Darts title for the fourth time, thrashing fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert in the final in Amsterdam.

World number one Van Gerwen, 30, cruised past Jonny Clayton in the last eight and Mensur Suljovic in his semi-final before an 11-2 win over Noppert.

"It's been another phenomenal tournament for me," said Van Gerwen.

Noppert's run to his first major televised PDC final earned him a spot at the Grand Slam of Darts.

That tournament starts on Saturday in Wolverhampton with Welshman Gerwyn Price hoping to defend his title.