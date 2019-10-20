Champions League of Darts: Gerwyn Price to play Michael van Gerwen in semi-final

Gerwyn Price was unhappy with some of the crowd in Leicester

Paddy Power Champions League of Darts Date: 19-20 October Venue: Morningside Arena, Leicester Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Sport website; live text coverage of Sunday's final session on the BBC Sport website and app

Champions League of Darts debutant Gerwyn Price set up a semi-final meeting with Michael van Gerwen after the Welshman won his final group game.

Price beat Daryl Gurney 10-6 in Sunday's afternoon session, which eliminated the Northern Irishman.

The other semi-final will see Peter Wright play Michael Smith.

Wright, who went through to the last four on Saturday, won his final group game against Rob Cross, while Smith beat James Wade to qualify.

The two-day PDC tournament, which is being screened by the BBC, concludes on Sunday with the semi-final and final taking place in the evening session.

World number five Price is seeking a second major title after winning the 2018 Grand Slam, but will have to overcome three-time world champion Van Gerwen for the first time in a televised event.

Price, 34, raced into a 5-1 lead against a below-par Gurney and closed out the match with some clinical finishing.

World number one Van Gerwen made it three group wins with a low-key 10-4 victory over 2018 Champions League of Darts winner Gary Anderson, who was already out.

In Group B, a thrilling eliminator between Smith and Wade saw the players locked at 7-7 before Smith broke the throw with a 90 finish on the bullseye and went on to wrap up a 10-8 win.

Wright matched Van Gerwen's 100% winning record with a 10-8 victory over former world champion Cross, who lost all three of his group matches.

Coverage of the final session gets under way at 18:30 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website and app where there will also be live text commentary of all three games.

Sunday afternoon session results

Rob Cross 8-10 Peter Wright (B)

Daryl Gurney 6-10 Gerwyn Price (B)

Michael van Gerwen 10-4 Gary Anderson (A)

Michael Smith 10-8 James Wade (A)

Sunday evening session fixtures

Semi-finals (from 18:45 BST)