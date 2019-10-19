Champions League of Darts: Defending champion Gary Anderson defeated by Michael Smith

Gary Anderson is a two-time PDC world champion

Paddy Power Champions League of Darts Date: 19-20 October Venue: Morningside Arena, Leicester

Defending champion Gary Anderson blew a 5-1 lead against Michael Smith as his opening match of the 2019 Champions League of Darts ended in defeat.

The Scot could not cope with Smith's heavy scoring in the second half of the match, including six 180s in the final six legs, as the Englishman won 10-7.

Gerwyn Price marked his debut with a 10-5 victory over Rob Cross.

Elsewhere, Peter Wright beat Daryl Gurney 10-7 and Michael van Gerwen overcame James Wade 10-8.

The PDC competition, which is being screened live by the BBC on Saturday and Sunday, features the top eight ranked players in the world split into two groups.

All four matches were high on quality, with 44 maximums in total, including nine for world number one Van Gerwen.

Saturday's second session in Leicester gets under way at 18:30 BST

Saturday first session results

Daryl Gurney 7-10 Peter Wright (B)

Rob Cross 5-10 Gerwyn Price (B)

Michael Smith 10-7 Gary Anderson (A)

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 James Wade (A)

Saturday second session fixtures (18:30 BST)