Michael van Gerwen wins World Grand Prix for fifth time

Michael van Gerwen is at three-time world champion

World number one Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix title in Dublin for the fifth time, beating England's Dave Chisnall 5-2 in Saturday's final.

Five of the seven sets went to deciding legs, but the Dutchman, 30, would not be stopped after going 4-1 ahead.

"I want to keep this form going into the big tournaments we have coming up," said the three-time world champion.

It is the second time Chisnall has been a runner-up in the double-start event, having lost 6-0 to Phil Taylor in 2013.

The next major televised PDC event is the Champions League of Darts in Leicester on 19-20 October, which will be shown live on the BBC.

It is a tournament that Van Gerwen has not won before. Scotland's Gary Anderson is the defending champion.