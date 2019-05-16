Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen tops Premier League table for seventh straight year

Michael van Gerwen has now finished top of the Premier League table in seven successive years

World number one Michael van Gerwen won in Leeds to finish top of the Premier League group-phase table for a seventh successive year.

Rob Cross began the final round of fixtures with a one-point lead, but Van Gerwen's victory over Mensur Suljovic left him needing to beat James Wade.

And Cross missed out on the £25,000 league leader's bonus as he was beaten 8-6 by his fellow Englishman.

Wade and Daryl Gurney clinched the two remaining semi-final spots.

Gurney's 8-3 victory over Michael Smith proved to be enough to secure a last-four place for the Northern Irishman, while Wade's progress had already been assured by Suljovic's loss.

Gerwyn Price was the only other player who started his last group match with a chance of a top-four finish, but he was eliminated despite an 8-3 win over Peter Wright.

Cross, 28, was bidding to become only the third player in the Premier League's 15-year history to finish top of the group table.

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor topped the table every year between 2005 and 2012, while Van Gerwen has led the way in each of his seven Premier League appearances (2013-2019).

The Dutch world number one has also been in the past six Premier League finals and will attempt to win his fifth title when the competition concludes at London O2 Arena on 23 May.

Van Gerwen, 30, will face Gurney - who beat the Dutchman twice during the group phase - in his semi-final.

Former PDC world champion Cross will take on 2009 Premier League winner Wade for the second successive week, with the final also being played on the same night.

Week 16 results, Leeds

Gerwyn Price 8-3 Peter Wright

Daryl Gurney 8-3 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Mensur Suljovic

James Wade 8-6 Rob Cross

Semi-final line-up

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands) v Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland)

Rob Cross (England) v James Wade (England)