Premier League Darts: Daryl Gurney earns third straight win over Michael van Gerwen

Gurney becomes only the second player to do the double over Van Gerwen in the Premier League

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney secured a third straight win over world champion Michael van Gerwen as he earned a 8-5 victory in the latest Premier League round in Manchester.

Gurney's win saw Dutchman Van Gerwen lose top spot in the table as England's Rob Cross moved above him with an 8-1 hammering of Michael Smith.

Van Gerwen has now lost three of his matches in the opening 14 rounds.

Gurney's win leaves him only a point off the top four.

The 33-year-old Londonderry man's victory saw him become only the second player to do the double over Van Gerwen in Premier League history.

England's James Wade preserved third place with an 8-4 win over Welshman Gerwyn Price in a feisty contest.

Wade never looked like surrendering the lead after moving 3-0 up with Price opting not to shake hands before walking off the oche at the end of the contest.

Austria's Mensur Suljovic occupies the final play-off spot following an 8-6 triumph over struggling Peter Wright, who is winless in nine matches.

Week 14 results, Manchester

Rob Cross 8-1 Michael Smith

Peter Wright 6-8 Mensur Suljovic

Daryl Gurney 8-5 Michael van Gerwen

James Wade 8-4 Gerwyn Price