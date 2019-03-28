Raymond van Barneveld announces retirement after Premier League defeat

Raymond van Barneveld has announced his retirement with immediate effect after his 7-1 Premier League defeat by Michael van Gerwen in Rotterdam.

The Dutchman's elimination from the tournament was confirmed on Wednesday after his loss to Daryl Gurney.

After a rousing reception in front of a packed home crowd, reigning world champion Van Gerwen raced to victory.

"For me, I've made a decision, I'm done now," the 51-year-old said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"I don't want the pain anymore. It's good to see that everyone loves you but they don't have one single clue what I'm going through.

"It's pain every single week for for the last three or four years. There's never a feeling, apart from winning the World Cup with Michael [Van Gerwen], like 'Hey, Ray, come on, we're back'."

The five-time world champion, known as 'Barney', had announced in November that he would retire immediately following the PDC World Championships at the end of 2019.

However, a lack of form in this season's Premier League culminated in his elimination on Wednesday, with the emotional Dutchman unexpectedly deciding to bring an early end to his career after the the defeat by Van Gerwen.

