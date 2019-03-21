Premier League Darts: Rob Cross tops table after Berlin victory

Rob Cross reached the last four of the 2018 Premier League

Rob Cross went two points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win in Berlin, coupled with a defeat for his closest challenger Michael van Gerwen.

Cross beat Gerwyn Price 7-4 in the opening match - the former world champion's fourth successive victory.

World number one Van Gerwen, who began the night level on points with Cross, lost 7-5 to Daryl Gurney.

Home favourite Max Hopp lost to Raymond van Barneveld in front of a crowd of about 12,000 in the German capital.

The Dutchman hit a 170 checkout on the way to his first win of this season's competition, which gave him a realistic hope of avoiding elimination next week.

The Dutch city of Rotterdam will host the next two rounds of fixtures on 27 and 28 March, with the player at the bottom of the table after those matches being knocked out.

Van Barneveld, playing in the Premier League for the final time before he retires at the end of 2019, will go into that double-header one point adrift of second-bottom Michael Smith.

Mensur Suljovic's comfortable victory over Smith in Berlin moved the Austrian into the top four, while Peter Wright drew 6-6 with James Wade in the other match of the evening.

Week seven results, Berlin

Gerwyn Price 4-7 Rob Cross

James Wade 6-6 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith 2-7 Mensur Suljovic

Max Hopp 3-7 Raymond van Barneveld