Premier League Darts: Daryl Gurney only winner on night of draws in Birmingham

Daryl Gurney is sixth in the table but only one point behind third-placed James Wade

Daryl Gurney was the only winner on a night of draws in Birmingham to boost his hopes of reaching the Premier League play-offs.

The Northern Irishman beat Peter Wright 8-4 to move within one point of the top four with three rounds of fixtures left.

Thursday's other three matches ended 7-7, keeping Michael van Gerwen one point clear at the top of the table.

On his 30th birthday, the world number one drew with James Wade.

Rob Cross is second, three points ahead of third-placed Wade, after his draw against Gerwyn Price.

Mensur Suljovic and Michael Smith also could not be separated in the first game of the evening.

Wade, Price and Suljovic are level on 15 points, with Gurney a point further back, while Smith and Wright have been cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

Week 13 results, Birmingham

Mensur Suljovic 7-7 Michael Smith

Rob Cross 7-7 Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney 8-4 Peter Wright

James Wade 7-7 Michael van Gerwen