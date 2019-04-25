Premier League Darts: Daryl Gurney only winner on night of draws in Birmingham
-
- From the section Darts
Daryl Gurney was the only winner on a night of draws in Birmingham to boost his hopes of reaching the Premier League play-offs.
The Northern Irishman beat Peter Wright 8-4 to move within one point of the top four with three rounds of fixtures left.
Thursday's other three matches ended 7-7, keeping Michael van Gerwen one point clear at the top of the table.
On his 30th birthday, the world number one drew with James Wade.
Rob Cross is second, three points ahead of third-placed Wade, after his draw against Gerwyn Price.
Mensur Suljovic and Michael Smith also could not be separated in the first game of the evening.
Wade, Price and Suljovic are level on 15 points, with Gurney a point further back, while Smith and Wright have been cut adrift at the bottom of the table.
Week 13 results, Birmingham
Mensur Suljovic 7-7 Michael Smith
Rob Cross 7-7 Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney 8-4 Peter Wright
James Wade 7-7 Michael van Gerwen