Champions League of Darts: Leicester to stage 2019 event

  • From the section Darts

Media playback is not supported on this device

Champions League of Darts: Dominant Gary Anderson crowned winner

The 2019 Champions League of Darts will be played at the Leicester Arena in October.

The BBC-televised event has previously been staged in Cardiff (2016 & 2017) and Brighton (2018).

The top eight players in the Professional Darts Corporation rankings will compete on 19-20 October.

Scotland's Gary Anderson will hope to defend the title he won in September, although he is currently out of action with a back injury.

Phil Taylor and Mensur Suljovic won the first two editions of the Champions League.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you