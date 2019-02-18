Champions League of Darts: Leicester to stage 2019 event

Media playback is not supported on this device Champions League of Darts: Dominant Gary Anderson crowned winner

The 2019 Champions League of Darts will be played at the Leicester Arena in October.

The BBC-televised event has previously been staged in Cardiff (2016 & 2017) and Brighton (2018).

The top eight players in the Professional Darts Corporation rankings will compete on 19-20 October.

Scotland's Gary Anderson will hope to defend the title he won in September, although he is currently out of action with a back injury.

Phil Taylor and Mensur Suljovic won the first two editions of the Champions League.