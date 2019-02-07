Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen beats Michael Smith in Newcastle

Michael van Gerwen won his third PDC world title in January

Michael van Gerwen started the defence of his Premier League Darts title with a 7-5 victory over Michael Smith.

The match in Newcastle was a repeat of January's PDC World Championship final and the 2018 Premier League final - both won by the Dutchman.

Chris Dobey, filling in for the injured Gary Anderson, drew 6-6 with Mensur Suljovic.

The game between Peter Wright and Rob Cross also ended level while there were wins for James Wade and Gerwyn Price.

Price's victory over Daryl Gurney was his first in the Premier League after a winless debut campaign in 2018.

Dobey was the first of nine replacements for Gary Anderson, who pulled out of the competition because of injury.

Points won by those players will not count towards the league table, but their opponents will retain theirs if they earn any from the match.

The player who finishes ninth in the table after Judgement Night in Rotterdam on 28 March will be eliminated.

The remaining eight throwers will then battle it out for a place in the top four to make it to the play-offs at The O2 Arena, London on 23 May.

Week one results, Newcastle

James Wade 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 7-4 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 6-6 Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Michael Smith

Peter Wright 6-6 Rob Cross