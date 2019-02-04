Michael van Gerwen: PDC world champion wins fifth straight Masters title

Michael van Gerwen won his third world championship with victory over Michael Smith in January

World champion Michael van Gerwen won his fifth Masters title in a row by beating James Wade in Milton Keynes.

In his first major tournament since winning the 2019 PDC World Championship in January, Van Gerwen beat Jonny Clayton, Mensur Suljovic and Dave Chisnall before easing past Wade 11-5.

The three-day competition featured the top 16 players in the world.

"It's a great venue for me and this is a tournament I love, so I'm delighted," Van Gerwen, 29, said.

"I didn't play phenomenally in this tournament and there's more in the tank, but I'm hoping this is going to be the start of another good year."

World number one Van Gerwen is back in action on Thursday as the 2019 Premier League gets under way in Newcastle.