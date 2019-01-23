Gerwyn Price: Grand Slam champion fined £21,500 and given a suspended three-month ban

Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson clashed verbally on several occasions during an ill-tempered final in November

Champion Gerwyn Price has been fined £21,500 and given a suspended three-month ban for his behaviour at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The Welshman and two-time world champion Gary Anderson were referred to the Darts Regulation Authority after an ill-tempered final in November.

The pair clashed in the 15th and 28th legs as Price fought back to win 16-13.

They squared up over what Scot Anderson viewed as slow play and over-exuberant celebrations by Price.

It has emerged that Price was also investigated over his antics when beating Simon Whitlock in the quarter-finals, while Anderson has received a formal warning.

The DRA said Price's behaviour "drew an unprecedented number of complaints from members of the public".

Price was found to have brought the sport into disrepute and was fined £8,000 for his behaviour in the quarter-final, £12,000 for the final and £1,500 for comments on social media. He was also warned about his future behaviour.

The BBC revealed after the final that a crackdown aimed at deterring gamesmanship in the sport was planned.

In the best-of-31 final, Anderson led Price 11-8, but then lost eight of the last 10 legs.

After the match finished without the customary handshake, Price lifted the winner's Eric Bristow Trophy amid loud boos from the crowd at the Aldersley Leisure Village.