BDO World Championships: Scott Waites and Glen Durrant to meet in final

Scott Waites hit three 180s in his win over Michael Unterbuchner

Glen Durrant will play Scott Waites in an all-English BDO World Championship final on Sunday as both players seek to win a third title.

Waites beat Germany's Michael Unterbuchner 6-1 in his semi-final before defending champion Durrant defeated Jim Williams 6-3.

Victory for either player will see them become only the fifth player to win the BDO title on three or more occasions.

"I'm mega happy right now," Durrant, 48, told Eurosport.

Should Durrant win in Sunday's final at the Lakeside, he will become the first player to win three consecutive BDO world titles since Eric Bristow in 1984-86.

"It's huge. Eric Bristow is such a hero for all of us, to go three-each with him is something special," Durrant added.

In a tight affair, Durrant won 21 legs compared to Williams' 19, completing the victory with a 123 checkout.

Welshman Williams, 34, had taken the opening set but Durrant went on to win the next three, the highlight a 110 checkout to seal the deciding leg in the second set.

Williams pulled the score back to 3-3 yet despite several 180s couldn't compete with Durrant's clinical finishes.

'The final will be electric'

Two-time winner Waites had earlier eased into the final with a comprehensive victory over Unterbuchner, winning 19 of the 27 legs with an 85 average.

The Yorkshireman, 41, had raced into a 5-0 lead at the Lakeside before Unterbuchner - who also reached the semi-finals in 2018 - took the sixth set with a 95 checkout.

The seventh set saw five breaks of throw but Waites sealed the win.

"It was not a great game of darts but I managed to hit a winning double," he said.

"Playing in a World Championship final is difficult, getting up on that stage, the pressure is different.

"Sometimes the nerves take over. I'll prepare myself a bit better than I did today. I'll definitely improve.

"The final will be absolutely electric, it's going to be amazing."

Earlier, England's Lorraine Winstanley was beaten 3-0 by Japan's Mikuru Suzuki in the women's final.