BDO World Championships: Mikuru Suzuki beats England's Lorraine Winstanley

Suzuki became the first non-European to win the title and the first Asian world champion in either PDC or BDO competitions

Unseeded Japanese player Mikuru Suzuki beat England's top seeded Lorraine Winstanley 3-0 in the BDO Women's World Championship final at the Lakeside.

Suzuki, 36, becomes the first non-European to win the title as well as the first Asian world champion in either PDC or BDO competitions.

Winstanley, 43, was competing in her first world final but won only two legs against a dominant Suzuki.

"It was the best darts I have played this year," said Suzuki.

'The Miracle' Suzuki breezed through the opening set with checkouts of 72, 148 and 80 before throwing back-to-back 180s at the start of the second.

Lorraine Winstanley won just two legs against Mikuru Suzuki

Winstanley, who beat three-time winner Anastasia Dobromyslova in the semi-finals, took the third leg of the second set but Suzuki quickly doubled her advantage with a 74 checkout.

Winstanley pulled a second leg back on her throw in the third set but Suzuki wrapped up the win with a 90.12 average - the first over 90 in the final of the women's tournament.

In the men's tournament, England's Scott Waites beat Michael Unterbuchner of Germany 6-1 to reach Sunday's final.

Glen Durrant will play Jim Williams in the second semi-final later on Saturday.