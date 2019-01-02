Michael van Gerwen on chat with Dutch Prime Minister and PDC world darts titles target

'Hello, Prime Minister - this is Michael for our annual call'

A phone call from his country's Prime Minister and targeting at least five more darts world titles - Michael van Gerwen is not one to rest on his doubles.

The Dutchman, 29, sealed his third PDC world championship with a 7-3 win over Michael Smith on New Year's Day.

One of the first people to congratulate him was Netherlands leader Mark Rutte.

"He said: 'Congratulations' and hoped this was going to be a good sports year for everyone because this was a good start to it," Van Gerwen told the BBC.

"I said 'can we make this an annual thing?' He always rings me on the first of Jan, so we kind of put it in the calendar for next year as well.

"He only rings if I win the world title, otherwise he can't be bothered!"

Van Gerwen laughed as he shared the story, buoyed by his latest triumph and candid in his desire for more.

"Ideally, eight minimum," he says matter-of-factly when asked how many world titles he would like to win before retiring.

Van Gerwen celebrates his third world title with his 350,000 Twitter followers

That would be short of the 16 won by retired legend Phil 'The Power' Taylor but Van Gerwen seems content with winning at least once every two years before potentially stopping aged 40.

"You never know what's going to happen. I feel good, I still love what I do so I'm going to keep going for a while, unfortunately for the other players," he added.

The Dutchman, nicknamed 'Mighty Mike', laughs again - but his rivals were not chuckling at his displays at the Alexandra Palace, which cemented the view among many that he is the greatest player of his generation.

Life back home - Selfies and stardom

His success, following the triumphs of compatriot Raymond van Barneveld - a five-time world champion - have ensured the popularity of darts continues in his homeland.

Premier League darts matches are shown on the RTL7 channel and the PDC Tour plans to stage two nights running in Rotterdam this year - with sell-out 10,000 crowds expected at both.

"To have a phone call from someone like the Prime Minister, you are a privileged man. That's a big thing, of course," he said.

"Darts in Holland is huge. It's on everywhere. That's the other part of being successful. There are big cheers and people ask how I am, or for signatures. That's a daily thing for me. It's part of it - everyone watches on television.

"Selfies - for famous people that is the worst thing they invented. But seriously that's part of the job. You can make it difficult for yourself, but why should you? It's the price you pay for being famous and if those people want to have a picture with you, so be it. That's good."

Victory takes Van Gerwen, who also won in 2014 and 2017, to second in the list of PDC World Championship title wins. He banked a winners' cheque of £500,000.

Van Gerwen says he will be teaching his 17-month-old daughter how to say 'world champion'

Quickfire questions with Van Gerwen

Best he's played? (And it's not when he was one missed double away from consecutive nine-dart finishes)

"When I beat Van Barneveld, and then Gary Anderson in the 2017 final. My tournament average was nearly 107. I think that was probably the best someone had ever played at a world championship."

(His three-dart average in the 2019 final was 102.21, with 103.28 his score for the whole tournament)

Could darts get bigger? (PDC chief Barry Hearn told the BBC of plans to expand into China)

"Yes, £500,000. It's a very good number, I think we can get to a million first prize. It depends on Barry - he needs to work a bit harder."

He giggles at his mischievous comment.

Should darts be in the Olympics?

"It's not for me to judge. It would be a privilege if I could ever perform for my country at an Olympics, don't get me wrong - that would be something big for me. We are not in that position so we are going to see what happens in the future."

What is next?

"I'm planning a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland with my wife and daughter, before going to the Philippines. My little girl is 17 months old. She knows how to say daddy and mummy."

Does she know how to say 'world champion'?

"Not yet but I will teach her. She's going to get used to it as well."

And he laughs again.