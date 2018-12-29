PDC World Darts: Brendan Dolan loses his quarter-final against debutant Nathan Aspinall

Brendan Dolan hit six 180s but finished with an average of 93.87 against Nathan Aspinall

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 1 January, 2019

Brendan Dolan is out of the PDC World Championship following a heavy 5-1 quarter-final loss to Nathan Aspinall.

The Fermanagh man, 45, won just eight legs in his first last-eight appearance at Alexandra Palace.

World Championship newcomer Aspinall hit five 180s at an average of 99.75 as he continued his remarkable debut.

The 27-year-old lost four legs in the opening four sets in a blistering start and will play either Luke Humphries or Michael Smith in the semi-finals.

World number 45 Dolan, who upset Joe Cullen and Mervyn King on his way to the quarter-finals, could find no answer to his opponent's scoring rate as Aspinall took the first set without dropping a leg and raced into a 4-0 lead in London.

The Northern Irishman eventually found some rhythm and produced the first break of throw of the match to capture the fifth set and prevent a whitewash but Aspinall secured a minimum £100,000 prize money when he won the final set 3-1 to clinch a commanding victory.