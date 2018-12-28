PDC World Darts Championship: James Wade knocked out by Ryan Joyce in London

  • From the section Darts
Ryan Joyce (left) on his way to beating James Wade
Joyce will play Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals

James Wade missed five darts to reach the quarter-finals before being knocked out of the PDC World Championship 4-3 by world number 78 Ryan Joyce.

The ninth seed, who had apologised for his behaviour during and after victory over Seigo Asada in an earlier round, led 3-2 in sets, only for his finishing to desert him when he needed it most.

His rival took the match into a decider and won the final set 3-1.

Joyce will play world number one Michael van Gerwen in the last eight.

Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan is also through to the quarter-finals in London for the first time after a 4-1 victory over Dutchman Benito van de Pas.

England's Nathan Aspinall progressed with a 4-3 win over South African Devon Petersen.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you