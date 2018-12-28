PDC World Darts Championship: James Wade knocked out by Ryan Joyce in London

Joyce will play Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals

James Wade missed five darts to reach the quarter-finals before being knocked out of the PDC World Championship 4-3 by world number 78 Ryan Joyce.

The ninth seed, who had apologised for his behaviour during and after victory over Seigo Asada in an earlier round, led 3-2 in sets, only for his finishing to desert him when he needed it most.

His rival took the match into a decider and won the final set 3-1.

Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan is also through to the quarter-finals in London for the first time after a 4-1 victory over Dutchman Benito van de Pas.

England's Nathan Aspinall progressed with a 4-3 win over South African Devon Petersen.