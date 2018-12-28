PDC World Darts: Brendan Dolan cruises into quarter-finals

Brendan Dolan
Brendan Dolan hit four 180s as he won his last-16 encounter in London on Friday
Brendan Dolan is through to the PDC World Championship quarter-finals for the first time after a 4-1 victory over Benito van de Pas in London.

The 45-year-old from Fermanagh lost just two legs in winning the opening three sets on Friday.

Dutchman Van de Pas showed glimpses of form in pulling a set back before Dolan took the fifth set 3-2 to secure his progress with a 90.04 average.

Dolan faces England's Nathan Aspinall in a last-eight game on Saturday.

Surprise wins over Joe Cullen and Mervyn King helped the 45th-ranked Dolan to the last 16 stage at Alexandra Palace.

An out-of-form Van de Pas struggled to keep pace with Dolan as the Northern Irishman won the opening two sets 3-1 and then 3-0 in the third.

However, Van de Pas clinched a 3-2 win in the fourth set and the 25-year-old, who is ranked 30th, moved 2-1 up in the next set.

The comeback was on but Dolan hit back to take the next two legs and wrap up a victory which included four 180s and a 148 checkout.

Dolan is now guaranteed at least £50,000 prize money and he will take on World Championship debutant Aspinall, who fought back to beat Devon Petersen 4-3 earlier on Friday.

