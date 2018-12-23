PDC World Darts: Brendan Dolan upsets Mervyn King to reach last-16

Dolan's previous best performance at the World Championship was reaching the last 32 six times

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 1 January, 2019

Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan caused another shock at Alexandra Palace as he beat Mervyn King to reach the last-16 round at the PDC World Championship.

Dolan, who beat 14th seed Joe Cullen on Wednesday, upset King 4-2 to move past the third round for the first time.

King hit seven 180s to his opponent's three but Dolan finished with an impressive average above 95.

The world number 36 will play Dutchman Benito van de Pas or Toni Alcinas of Spain for a quarter-final place.

Fermanagh man Dolan had never previously made it beyond the last-32 at Alexandra Palace having suffered six third-round defeats in his career but he continued his impressive form at this year's tournament by taking the opening set 3-1 with a 99 average and doubled his lead by winning the deciding leg in the second.

World number 19 King responded with three 180s in the third set and then produced a 14-dart finish in the fourth to level the contest on two sets apiece.

Dolan broke his opponent's throw to win the fifth and the 2011 World Grand Prix runner-up held his nerve to clinch victory in a tense final set.

Alcinas and 30th seed Van de Pas will contest their third-round match during the evening session on Thursday, 27 December.