PDC World Darts Championship: James Wade fights back to beat Keegan Brown

James Wade was booed during Sunday's third-round win

England's James Wade recovered from 3-1 down to beat compatriot Keegan Brown 4-3 and reach the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Wade, the ninth seed, was booed by the crowd at Alexandra Palace following his behaviour in the previous round.

He had celebrated in Seigo Asada's face and later apologised saying he had a "hypomania episode".

The three-time semi-finalist, 35, will play unseeded Ryan Joyce in the next round.

Wade struggled in the early part of the match and missed numerous double attempts, as Brown put himself a set away from winning the match at 3-2.

Brown ranked 40th in the world, led 2-1 in the sixth set, a leg away from victory, but Wade hit back and levelled the match.

He then took the final leg 3-1 with a 72 checkout to win the tie.

Earlier in the day, Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan beat England's Mervyn King 4-2, while Englishman Chris Dobey was a 4-3 winner against Dutchman Vincent van der Voort.