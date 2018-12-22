PDC World Darts Championship: Daryl Gurney beaten by Jamie Lewis

Jamie Lewis was beaten by 16-time champion Phil 'The Power' Taylor in last year's semi-finals

Only three of the top eight seeds remain in the PDC World Darts Championship after Daryl Gurney lost 4-3 to Jamie Lewis in the third round.

Fifth seed Gurney, from Northern Ireland, never settled against Welshman Lewis, who was a semi-finalist as a qualifier last year but has since struggled.

Third seed Peter Wright, Mensur Suljovic (sixth seed), Gerwyn Price (seventh) and Simon Whitlock (eighth) have also been knocked out of the event at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Top seed Michael van Gerwen, last year's champion Rob Cross and two-time winner Gary Anderson (fourth) are the only remaining seeds from the top eight.

Earlier, 25th seed Alan Norris was knocked out by Ryan Joyce.

Joyce, who beat Whitlock in the last round, came from 2-0 down to beat Norris 4-3.

There was no such drama for 12th seed Dave Chisnall, though, as he won 4-0 against Kim Huybrechts.

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Ryan Searle v William O'Connor

Gary Anderson v Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen v Max Hopp