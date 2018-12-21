PDC World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price loses to Nathan Aspinall; Van Den Bergh through

Price's best run at the Worlds was reaching the last 16 in 2018

Gerwyn Price surrendered a two-set lead as he exited the PDC World Darts Championship with a second-round defeat by Nathan Aspinall.

Price, the Grand Slam champion and sixth seed, had a dart to seal a straight sets 3-0 win.

But Aspinall fought back - a 140 checkout sealing the fourth set - before taking the deciding set 3-0.

The session's other seeded players - Ian White (11), Jonny Clayton (15) and Jelle Klaasen (24) - also lost.

However, Price's exit was the biggest shock as he was the second highest-ranked player remaining in his half of the draw and was playing an opponent competing in his first PDC World Championship.

Aspinall, who averaged more than Price in every set bar the opener, will face Kyle Anderson in the third round.

Like Price, White lost a two-set lead as South Africa's Devon Petersen moved into the third round and a meeting with Steve West.

The 32-year-old, who reached the last 16 in 2014, won 5-3 in the final set of a contest featuring 16 maximums.

Keegan Brown won a scrappy match with Klaasen, the 2006 BDO champion, 3-1.

Brown, who will play fellow Englishman James Wade in round three, had a modest three-dart average of 82.6 but ground down his Dutch opponent, who made only five of his 22 checkout attempts.

And to complete the night of surprises, world youth champion Dimitri van den Bergh beat Clayton 3-1 and will face Luke Humphries for a place in the last 16.

Inspired to try darts? Find out how to get into darts with our special guide.

In the afternoon matches, Benito van de Pas survived a match dart before sealing a tie-break with Canadian Jim Long in style with a 150 finish.

Germany's Gabriel Clemens had a 10-dart leg but could not prevent defeat against Scotsman John Henderson, who secured a 3-2 win in a match of 13 maximums with a 120 finish.

West beat fellow Englishman Richard North 3-1, while Anderson saw off Noel Malicdem of the Philippines by the same margin.