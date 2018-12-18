PDC World Darts Championship: Ross Smith knocked out by Daryl Gurney

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney will play Jamie Lewis in the third round

England's Ross Smith lost in straight sets in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship to Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney.

Smith, 29, averaged 87 but fifth-seed Gurney, 32, cruised into the third round with an impressive 88 checkout.

Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp edged Brazilian Diogo Portela 3-2 in a thriller.

Needing double three, Meulenkamp appeared to block himself off with his first two darts, before sealing victory with an impressive third.

"This is what you wait all year for," Meulenkamp told Sky Sports.

"At times I felt like I couldn't miss and at others I felt like I was missing 10 doubles in a row.

"It had it all, what a rollercoaster."

Smith, who reached the quarter-finals of the BDO World Championship in 2011, has competed on only one other occasion at the PDC championship - suffering a first-round defeat by Simon Whitlock in 2014.

There were also comfortable first-round victories for Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh - who beat American Chuck Puleo 3-0 - and Irishman Steve Lennon, who overcame Australian James Bailey by the same margin.