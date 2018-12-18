PDC World Darts: Daryl Gurney into round three after 3-0 win over Ross Smith

Gurney will face Jamie Lewis on Saturday afternoon

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 1 January, 2019

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney is into round three at the PDC World Darts Championship after beating England's Ross Smith 3-0 on Tuesday night.

While scoring heavily, fifth seed Gurney struggled with his doubles but outsider Smith was unable to punish the Londonderry man at Alexandra Palace.

Smith, 29, fought back from 2-0 down to level the first set but Gurney, 32, held his nerve to move 1-0 up.

The Englishman was unable to win another leg as Gurney eased to victory.

Smith, who reached the quarter-finals of the BDO World Championship in 2011, has competed on only one other occasion at the PDC championship when he suffered a first-round defeat by Simon Whitlock in 2014.

Gurney, who beat Michael van Gerwen to win the Players Championship last month, finished the match with five 180s as well as a double figures haul of 140s and his average of 100.3 proved far too strong for the qualifier.

The Northern Irishman upped his form in the closing stages as he had a final-set average of 110 to set up a third-round encounter with Welshman Jamie Lewis on Saturday afternoon.

Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan will face England's 14th seed Joe Cullen in his second-round match on Wednesday afternoon.