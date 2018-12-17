PDC World Darts Championship: Peter Wright out after defeat by Toni Alcinas

Toni Alcinas' win against Peter Wright was his first against the Scotsman, having lost his past seven matches

World number three Peter Wright is out of the PDC World Darts Championship in the second round after his 3-1 defeat by Toni Alcinas at Alexandra Palace.

Spaniard Alcinas, 39, picked up the first set courtesy of a 109 finish before taking the second soon after.

Wright, the 2014 runner-up, broke back with the third set but Alcinas took the fourth to complete the shock win.

"It is a special moment for me and I hope I can go even further now," Alcinas said after his victory.

"I had played against Peter several times and could never beat him.

"He didn't play his best game but it was still a hard match and I had to play well to win."

Elsewhere, Dave Chisnall fought back to beat Josh Payne 3-2 and reach the third round.

Payne had looked to be on the way to a surprise victory when he took the first two sets, but Chisnall forced a decider and his eventual win with the comeback.

"I thought I was out when he was two-nil up," Chisnall said.

"I just had to believe that he wouldn't be able to keep playing as well as he was and I know that I get better the longer games go on.

"That's what happened and it gives me confidence for the longer format in the next round."