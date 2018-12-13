PDC World Darts Championship 2019: Michael van Gerwen heads biggest field ever

Michael van Gerwen was defeated in the 2018 World Championship semi-final by eventual champion Rob Cross

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 1 January, 2019

World number one Michael van Gerwen says he has "not had his best year" but feels there is "more in the tank" as he attempts to win his third PDC World Darts Championship.

The Dutchman is once again the favourite to lift the trophy at the 16-day tournament, which begins at the Alexandra Palace in London on Thursday.

Van Gerwen, who lost to eventual champion Rob Cross in last year's semi-final, has won 19 events in 2018.

But the 29-year-old has been beaten at the past four televised competitions following his World Grand Prix victory in October.

"I've been a little bit unlucky lately but I have to finish better and I'm working on that," Van Gerwen said. "I feel good and I'm not playing badly, but there's more in the tank.

"I've not had my best year but I've still won more titles than every other player. I've not been at my best when you compare to some of the other recent years, and people expect a lot from me.

"I've got high standards and I want to play well in every match. You can still win without averaging 100 but you have to play well now for a full tournament."

Van Gerwen will play either Alan Tabern or Raymond Smith in the second round during Saturday's evening session.

Female players involved in biggest World Championship yet

This year's competition, taking place 25 years after the first PDC World Championship event, is the first without 16-time world champion Phil Taylor following his retirement in January.

A total of 96 players will compete for the £500,000 winner's cheque - an increase from 72 competitors in 2018.

Two women - Russia's Anastasia Dobromyslova and four-time women's British Darts Organisation world champion Lisa Ashton - will line up alongside qualifiers from across the globe in round one, before the top 32 seeds enter the fray in round two.

Lisa Ashton plays Dutchman Jan Dekker in her first-round match

Ashton, the 48-year-old from Bolton, won a qualifying tournament to book her first-round place at the Alexandra Palace.

"It was brilliant when it was first announced (that two female players would be guaranteed entry) and for me to come through topped it off," Ashton, who faces Dutchman Jan Dekker in round one, told BBC Sport.

"It shows the progress of the women's game and hopefully we can show that we can compete with the men.

"It will be a different atmosphere - I'm used to it being a bit quieter, but hopefully the support will help us to perform better."

Cross on 'dream' practice & a 250-1 outsider

Since winning the title on his World Championship debut, Cross has struggled to maintain the superb form which earned him the crown.

The 28-year-old Englishman has not reached a major final since beating Taylor in January's showpiece, with a semi-final appearance in the Premier League the furthest that the world number two has gone.

But Cross, who will play either Jeffrey de Zwaan or Nitin Kumar in the opening match of round two on Thursday, told BBC Sport that practice has been going well.

"I'm looking forward to going back, have moved into a new house, spent time with the family and got into a good routine," he said.

"The practice has been going like a dream. I've been doing evening sessions to prepare for the tournament and I'm in a great place at the moment."

Asked to nominate an outsider who might have a chance of repeating his own heroics, Cross plumped for a 250-1 shot - German Max Hopp.

"He's been getting some good results and could have a decent run," said Cross.

Van Gerwen looks to regain title

Despite a sticky couple of months for Van Gerwen, he has still lifted three major trophies in 2018 and reached the final in the Players Championship Finals in November, in which he lost to Daryl Gurney.

And the Dutchman does not want a repeat of his 6-5 semi-final defeat by Cross 12 months ago.

"I had a great tournament until that moment. Rob played well last year but I can only blame myself," he added. "Things like that happen and normally I would never miss five match darts. That can happen and it's up to yourself, and hopefully it's my time.

"I know how it feels to lose and it's not nice. It hurts at that moment because you want to win it so much."

Test yourself...

PDC World Championship games to watch

Seed numbers in brackets

Thursday, 13 December

Jan Dekker v Lisa Ashton

Rob Cross (2) v Jeffrey de Zwaan or Nitin Kumar

Friday, 14 December

Gary Anderson (4) v Paul Nicholson or Kevin Burgess

Saturday, 15 December

Michael van Gerwen (1) v Alan Tabern or Ray Smith

Sunday, 16 December

Peter Wright (3) v Tony Alcinas or Craig Ross

Monday, 17 December

Ryan Joyce v Anastasia Dobromyslova

Raymond van Barneveld (17) v Matthew Edgar or Darius Labanauskas

Tuesday, 18 December

Daryl Gurney (5) v Ross Smith or Paul Lim

Wednesday, 19 December

Simon Whitlock (8) v Ryan Joyce or Anastasia Dobromyslova

Michael Smith (10) v Ron Meulenkamp or Diogo Portela

James Wade (9) v Krzysztof Ratajski or Seigo Asada

Thursday, 20 December

Adrian Lewis (16) v Simon Stevenson or Ted Evetts

Mensur Suljovic (7) v Ryan Searle or Stephen Burton

Friday, 21 December

Gerwyn Price (6) v Nathan Aspinall or Geert Nentjes

Click here for the full first/second-round draw.