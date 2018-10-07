World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen beats Peter Wright to win title in Dublin

Michael van Gerwen has previously won the World Grand Prix in 2012, 2014 and 2016

Michael van Gerwen says his fellow players should "be afraid" of his form after he clinched a fourth World Grand Prix title in Dublin.

The 29-year-old world number one beat Peter Wright 5-2 in the final.

The Dutchman is hoping to win a third world title in December, after losing to eventual winner Rob Cross in last year's semi-final.

"At the start of this game I didn't play well but I showed winning instinct inside me to survive," said Van Gerwen.

"Everyone wrote me off but I took the recent defeats on the chin and fought back even harder and played a phenomenal tournament.

"I'm building my preparation for the World Championship and I'm growing in confidence with every win - they should all be afraid of me."