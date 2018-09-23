Champions League of Darts: Gary Anderson beats Peter Wright in final

Media playback is not supported on this device Champions League of Darts: Dominant Gary Anderson crowned winner

Gary Anderson beat Peter Wright in an all-Scottish final to win the Champions League of Darts for the first time.

Anderson, 47, added the Champions League title to the World Matchplay crown he won in July.

He struggled with a bad back during Sunday's play and almost went out in the group stage, winning a deciding leg against Michael van Gerwen to progress.

Anderson then defeated Austria's Mensur Suljovic 11-4 in the last four before overcoming Wright by the same score.

Wright came from 8-5 down to beat Dutch world number one Van Gerwen 11-9 in his semi-final in Brighton, but 2017 runner-up Anderson raced 6-1 ahead in the final and never looked like being caught.

Anderson back from the brink

Having lost his first group match to Daryl Gurney on Saturday, followed by Gurney's victory against Dave Chisnall in Sunday's afternoon session, Anderson knew only a win over tournament favourite Van Gerwen would be good enough to secure a semi-final place.

What followed was the highlight of the tournament.

Two-time world champion Anderson let a 9-6 advantage slip and then watched Van Gerwen miss two match darts in the deciding leg to eliminate him, before stepping up to take out a brilliant 140 checkout for a 10-9 victory.

That meant disappointment for Northern Ireland's Gurney, who failed to qualify despite winning two of his three group matches.

Earlier, Wright eased past PDC world champion Rob Cross in a winner-takes-all match to decide the second qualifier from Group B.