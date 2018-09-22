Champions League of Darts: Mesnur Suljovic & Michael van Gerwen start with two wins

Media playback is not supported on this device Defending champion Mensur Suljovic beats world champion Rob Cross

Paddy Power Champions League of Darts Venue: Brighton Centre, Brighton Dates: 22-23 September Coverage: Sun 23 Sep: BBC Two - 13:00-16:30; BBC Two - 18:30-22:00 Plus live text commentary of Sunday's two sessions

Mesnur Suljovic began the defence of his Champions League of Darts title with two wins from two, while world number one Michael van Gerwen also won both of his group matches on Saturday.

Austrian Suljovic beat Rob Cross and Peter Wright to secure a place in Sunday's semi-finals, while Australia's Simon Whitlock crashed out of Group B.

But England's Dave Chisnall suffered two losses and is bottom of Group A.

The remaining group games will begin on Sunday from 13:00 BST in Brighton.

The PDC's leading eight players are competing in the event, televised live by BBC Sport.

Sunday's coverage on BBC Two resumes with the afternoon's group games followed by the semi-finals and final from 18:30-22:00.

In the opening match in Group B, Suljovic battled to a 10-8 win over English world champion Cross, who later won by the same scoreline against Whitlock to boost his own hopes of qualification.

Meanwhile, Wright defeated Whitlock 10-7 before losing to Suljovic by the same score.

Cross and Wright will go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon to decide who will join Suljovic in the semi-finals.

Daryl Gurney grabs shock win against Gary Anderson

In Group A, Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney began with a narrow 10-8 victory over Scotland's World Matchplay champion Gary Anderson.

In a high-quality encounter, Gurney nailed checkouts in excess of 100 on three occasions, before securing the match's crucial break at 8-8 with a checkout of 94.

Dutchman Van Gerwen - bidding to win the event for the first time - then entertained the Sussex crowd with a dominant display in his 10-2 win against Chisnall.

And Van Gerwen backed that performance up with a 10-7 triumph against Gurney in Saturday's lively evening session.

But after Anderson beat Chisnall 10-3, all four players in Group A still have a mathematical chance of qualifying on Sunday.

The top two players from each group will progress to Sunday evening's last-four showdown.