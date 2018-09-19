Champions League of Darts: Get to know the eight players competing in Brighton

Mensur Suljovic won the Champions League of Darts in 2017, beating Gary Anderson in the final in Cardiff

Paddy Power Champions League of Darts Date: 22-23 September Venue: Brighton Centre, Brighton Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Sport website and app; live text commentary of Sunday's two sessions

Which player takes two hours to prepare their unique look for the oche? Who used to work as an electrician before becoming a world darts champion?

The eight leading players in the Professional Darts Corporation come together in Brighton this weekend to compete in the Champions League of Darts.

You can watch every arrow thrown live on the BBC, with coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

Learn a little bit more about the eight competitors with our handy guide...

Michael van Gerwen

Walk-on music: "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes

Van Gerwen first announced himself in top-level darts as a teenager; he became the youngest player to win the prestigious BDO World Masters event and complete a perfect nine-dart finish on television, both before his 18th birthday.

He is ranked number one in the PDC's Order of Merit and has earned almost £1.7m in prize money over the past two years.

Peter Wright

Walk-on music: "Don't Stop the Party" by Pitbull ft. TJR

Wright is easily recognisable on the oche. His distinctive mohawk hairstyle and the painted snake on the side of his head are the handiwork of his wife, Joanne, who spends about two hours before every big match perfecting Wright's unique look.

He was close to quitting the professional game before reaching the final of the 2014 World Championship, and won his first major televised title - the UK Open - in March 2017.

Seven steps to the most outrageous hair in sport

Rob Cross

Walk-on music: "Hot Hot Hot" by Arrow

Cross, who will turn 28 the day before the Champions League starts, takes his nickname "Voltage" from his previous career as an electrician.

He only turned professional at the beginning of 2017 and an astonishing first year on the PDC tour ended with him winning the World Championship on debut, beating legendary 16-time world champion Phil Taylor 7-2 in the final to clinch a £400,000 first prize.

Rob Cross: From £7 to £400,000 world darts champion

Gary Anderson

Walk-on music: "Jump Around" by House of Pain

Anderson struggled with poor eyesight and the two-time world champion started wearing glasses on the oche in 2016.

The Somerset-based Scot completed the "triple crown" of PDC major titles - the World Championship, Premier League and World Matchplay - by winning the Matchplay in Blackpool in July.

Daryl Gurney

Walk-on music: "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond

In April, Gurney was in Derry for the birth of his first child - son Daryl junior - before dashing to Liverpool to play Peter Wright in a Premier League match later that day.

Gurney made his breakthrough in 2017 by winning the World Grand Prix title in Dublin.

Mensur Suljovic

Walk-on music: "The Best" by Tina Turner

Suljovic left Serbia during the 1990s conflict in his native country and eventually settled in Austria.

He first learned to play in his brother's cafe and will defend his Champions League of Darts title in Brighton, having secured a first major televised event win in Cardiff last September.

Champions League of Darts: Outsider Mensur Suljovic beats Gary Anderson

Simon Whitlock

Walk-on music: "Down Under" by Men At Work

Whitlock says it takes "roughly nine hours" for his trademark long hair to be rebraided.

He has lost in finals of both the BDO and PDC World Championships, while his only major tournament success to date was at the 2012 European Championship.

Dave Chisnall

Walk-on music: "Dizzy" by Vic Reeves and The Wonder Stuff

Chisnall is one of three St Helens-born players in the top 32 of the PDC world rankings; Michael Smith and Stephen Bunting are the other two.

He is the only one of the eight competitors yet to win a major televised title in the PDC. He reached the final of the 2010 BDO World Championship at Lakeside, but lost to Martin Adams.

Compiled by BBC Sport's Phil Cartwright. Player pictures courtesy of the Professional Darts Corporation.