Mensur Suljovic: Champions League of Darts win provided platform for more success

Last year's Champions League win was a first major televised tournament success for Mensur Suljovic

Paddy Power Champions League of Darts Date: 22-23 September Venue: Brighton Centre, Brighton Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Sport website and app; live text commentary of Sunday's two sessions

Mensur Suljovic says his Champions League victory in 2017 was the platform for "more opportunities" in his darts career.

Suljovic, 46, beat Gary Anderson in the final in Cardiff to secure his first major televised title in the Professional Darts Corporation.

The Austrian will defend his title at the two-day event in Brighton, which starts on Saturday and will be televised live on the BBC.

"Winning the Champions League probably did open the door to more opportunities," he told BBC Sport.

"It probably helped me open the door to the Premier League, a tournament I've always wanted to play in, and the World Series too. Hopefully I get the opportunity to do both again next year.

"It was not only that though, because in Austria I was nominated in the top five for the Sportsman of the Year in 2017. That was a huge honour and because of that it's given darts much bigger exposure here than ever."

Suljovic, who is ranked sixth in the PDC's Order of Merit, almost won the World Matchplay title in July but lost to Anderson in a classic final in Blackpool.

"It was an amazing game to play in and losing to one of my heroes in a close game wasn't too disappointing at all," added Suljovic.

"It was a really good week for me and I loved it, it was a great memory."

Serbia-born Suljovic has been drawn alongside world champion Rob Cross, Peter Wright and Simon Whitlock in his Champions League group.

"It is a strong field," he said. "Every player really deserves their place in this tournament, they've worked hard and played consistently all year to get there.

"It's the top eight players in the world so it should be brilliant."