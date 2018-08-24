Champions League of Darts: Rob Cross to play Mensur Suljovic in tournament opener

Media playback is not supported on this device Champions League of Darts: Outsider Mensur Suljovic beats Gary Anderson

Defending champion Mensur Suljovic will face world champion Rob Cross in the first match of the 2018 Champions League of Darts.

Austria's Suljovic beat Scotland's Gary Anderson in the 2017 final.

Peter Wright and Simon Whitlock join Cross and Suljovic in Group B, while Anderson, Daryl Gurney, Dave Chisnall and Michael van Gerwen are in Group A.

The PDC's leading eight players will compete in Brighton on 22-23 September, in an event televised by BBC Sport.

After the first two editions of the Champions League were staged in Cardiff, the tournament has a new home at the Brighton Centre in 2018.

Englishman Cross, who beat the retiring Phil Taylor to win the PDC world title in January, will be making his debut in the Champions League.

Schedule

Saturday, 22 September (13:15 BST)

Rob Cross v Mensur Suljovic (B)

Peter Wright v Simon Whitlock (B)

Gary Anderson v Daryl Gurney (A)

Michael van Gerwen v Dave Chisnall (A)

Saturday, 22 September (18:30 BST)

Four matches - the winners of the first group games will face each other, as will the two losers from both groups

Sunday, 23 September (13:00 BST)

Four matches - remaining group matches played to decide top two qualifiers from each group

Sunday, 23 September (18:30 BST)