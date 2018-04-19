Premier League Darts: Gary Anderson wins twice, Van Gerwen beaten in Rotterdam

Two of Peter Wright's three wins in this season's league phase have come against world number one Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson won twice on the first night of a Premier League double-header in Rotterdam, while Peter Wright beat home favourite Michael van Gerwen.

The Dutchman had won eight consecutive matches before his 7-5 loss to Wright.

Scotland's Anderson beat Michael Smith and world champion Rob Cross to move within three points of league leader and defending champion Van Gerwen.

Raymond van Barneveld delighted his home crowd by beating Simon Whitlock to maintain his top-four hopes.

Cross had gone second in the table after his victory over Daryl Gurney in his first match of the evening, and would have moved level on points with Van Gerwen at the top if he had defeated Somerset-based Anderson.

Both of Van Gerwen's losses in this season's competition have come against Wright, who has struggled to consistently repeat the form that saw him reach the 2017 Premier League final.

An additional round of fixtures in the Dutch city was added to the schedule after the games in Exeter on 1 March were cancelled because of bad weather.

The Rotterdam Ahoy will host a second night of Premier League action on Thursday, with the feature match being an all-Dutch fixture between Van Gerwen and Van Barneveld.

Round 11 results

Michael Smith 2-7 Gary Anderson

Rob Cross 7-4 Daryl Gurney

Raymond van Barneveld 7-3 Simon Whitlock

Peter Wright 7-5 Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross 3-7 Gary Anderson