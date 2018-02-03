Adrian Lewis: Two-time PDC world champion suspended

Adrian Lewis appeared to grow agitated by the behaviour of Jose Justica

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has been suspended by the Darts Regulation Authority following an incident at the UK Open Qualifiers.

The 33-year-old had to be led away by security at the end of Friday's quarter-final against Jose Justicia.

Lewis remonstrated with and pushed the Spaniard over perceived gamesmanship following his 6-5 win.

He went on to lose 6-3 in the semi-finals against eventual winner Michael van Gerwen.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) said: "Following a review of the incidents which occurred in his match with Jose Justicia at Friday's UK Open qualifier, the Darts Regulation Authority has suspended Adrian Lewis with immediate effect pending a full investigation in to the matter.

"The player has the right of appeal."

Lewis, who has struggled for form over the last couple of years, has fallen to 20th in the PDC rankings having been as high as second after his first world title win in 2011.