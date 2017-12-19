PDC World Darts 2018: Two-time champion Adrian Lewis beaten by Kevin Munch

Adrian Lewis had no answer for the heavy scoring of German qualifier Kevin Munch (right)

Two-time champion Adrian Lewis was stunned 3-1 by German qualifier Kevin Munch in the first round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Lewis won the first set but Munch hit back with a series of high checkouts, winning the third set in straight legs.

Munch, who beat Aleksandr Oreshkin in the preliminary round on Tuesday, ended with eight 180s to secure a major upset against the English seventh seed.

Five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld eased through to round two.

The Dutchman averaged 102 as he saw off debutant Richard North in straight sets.

Elsewhere, Scotland's John Henderson claimed a 3-0 victory over Finland's Marko Kantele.

Munch monsters Jackpot

Lewis, the 2011 and 2012 champion, had never previously lost in the first round of the World Championship.

The 32-year-old looked set to extend that record as he took the first set 3-1, before moving into a 2-0 lead in the second set.

But Munch, 29, reeled off three consecutive legs to draw level before hitting a 158 checkout to move 2-0 in front in the third set.

More heavy scoring saw the German clinch that set and a 124 checkout put him a leg away from victory in the fourth.

'Jackpot' Lewis fought back to level the set at 2-2 but Munch finally sealed victory by hitting double eight.

It was a second shock in as many days at Alexandra Palace, after veteran qualifier Paul Lim upset Mark Webster on Monday.