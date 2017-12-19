PDC World Darts 2018: Two-time champion Adrian Lewis beaten by Kevin Munch

Adrian Lewis congratulates Kevin Munch after losing in the first round of the PDC World Championship
Adrian Lewis had no answer for the heavy scoring of German qualifier Kevin Munch (right)

Two-time champion Adrian Lewis was stunned 3-1 by German qualifier Kevin Munch in the first round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Lewis won the first set but Munch hit back with a series of high checkouts, winning the third set in straight legs.

Munch, who beat Aleksandr Oreshkin in the preliminary round on Tuesday, ended with eight 180s to secure a major upset against the English seventh seed.

Five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld eased through to round two.

The Dutchman averaged 102 as he saw off debutant Richard North in straight sets.

Elsewhere, Scotland's John Henderson claimed a 3-0 victory over Finland's Marko Kantele.

Munch monsters Jackpot

Lewis, the 2011 and 2012 champion, had never previously lost in the first round of the World Championship.

The 32-year-old looked set to extend that record as he took the first set 3-1, before moving into a 2-0 lead in the second set.

But Munch, 29, reeled off three consecutive legs to draw level before hitting a 158 checkout to move 2-0 in front in the third set.

More heavy scoring saw the German clinch that set and a 124 checkout put him a leg away from victory in the fourth.

'Jackpot' Lewis fought back to level the set at 2-2 but Munch finally sealed victory by hitting double eight.

It was a second shock in as many days at Alexandra Palace, after veteran qualifier Paul Lim upset Mark Webster on Monday.

