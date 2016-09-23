Champions League of Darts: BBC Sport's guide to PDC event in Cardiff

Gary Anderson, Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor are among the eight players competing in the Champions League of Darts

Professional Darts Corporation chairman Barry Hearn described it as "an exciting new era" for the sport when, in February, it was announced that BBC Sport would broadcast a PDC event for the first time.

The inaugural Champions League of Darts will be staged in Cardiff on Saturday and Sunday, with the PDC's eight leading players competing for a £100,000 first prize.

'It's the best party in town'

Former BDO (British Darts Organisation) world champion Mark Webster and 2010 PDC Players Championship winner Paul Nicholson will be part of BBC Sport's commentary team in Cardiff.

Webster: "Most people aren't used to seeing the PDC on the BBC and that's why it's a groundbreaking event.

"The PDC has played on all sorts of stations but now we're on the BBC and we're showcasing the top eight players in the world. It's going to be a great event."

Nicholson: "It's the best party in town. We've had stag parties going to arenas in Germany and all over the UK with the Premier League as well.

"As a person watching on television, you get a really good insight from commentators, ex-players and current players.

"With the BBC this week, you're going to get a lot more analysis with myself, Mark and Alan Warriner-Little. I feel we'll go more in-depth to the game than ever before."

Media playback is not supported on this device Seven steps to the most outrageous hair in sport

Format

The Champions League of Darts will be contested by the leading eight players in the PDC's Order of Merit:

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands): 2014 world champion

2014 world champion Gary Anderson (Scotland): 2015 & 2016 world champion

2015 & 2016 world champion Adrian Lewis (England): 2011 & 2012 world champion

2011 & 2012 world champion Phil Taylor (England): 16 x world champion

16 x world champion Peter Wright (Scotland): 2014 World Championship finalist

2014 World Championship finalist James Wade (England): Winner of seven major PDC titles

Winner of seven major PDC titles Michael Smith (England): 2013 world youth champion

2013 world youth champion Robert Thornton (Scotland): 2012 UK Open & 2015 World Grand Prix winner

The eight players have been split into two groups of four for the round-robin stage.

The top two from each group after three matches will progress to the semi-finals.

The following group matches are scheduled for Saturday's afternoon session (13:15 BST):

Group A: Taylor v Wright, Van Gerwen v Thornton

Group B: Anderson v Smith, Lewis v Wade

The winners of those games will face each other later on Saturday (18:30 BST), with the remaining group fixtures played on Sunday (14:00 BST).

The semi-finals and final will take place during Sunday's evening session (18:30 BST).

Adrian Lewis lost to Gary Anderson in January's PDC World Championship final

The players to watch

BBC Sport's Phil Cartwright: "World number one Van Gerwen is, without doubt, the player to beat given his recent record in PDC majors.

"He is in supreme form too, having won all three Players Championship events in the lead-up to this tournament and hit two nine-darters along the way.

"Anderson and Lewis, who contested the World Championship final in January, are obvious challengers for the title, and you can never discount 16-time world champion Taylor from contending at the business end of any big event.

"They are the current 'big four' in darts. But Wright, Wade, Smith and Thornton are all more than capable of beating the best in the world on their day and will fancy their chances of springing a surprise."

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael van Gerwen excited by new Champions League of Darts

Coverage times

BBC Sport will be providing text commentary of every match at the Champions League of Darts, alongside live television coverage on BBC One and BBC Two:

Saturday, 24 September

BBC One, 13:15-16:30 BST

Connected TV and online, 13:00-17:00 BST

BBC Two, 16:30-17:00 BST

BBC Two, 18:30-22:00 BST

Sunday, 25 September

BBC Two, 13:00-17:00 BST

BBC Two, 18:30-22:30 BST (BBC2 Scotland - 19:00 - 22:30 BST)

BBC Red Button, 18:30-19:00 BST