Premier League: Gary Anderson beats Michael van Gerwen to win title

Gary Anderson first won the Premier League title in 2011

Gary Anderson beat Dave Chisnall and Michael van Gerwen to win the Premier League title for a second time.

The 44-year-old Scot, who won the PDC World Championship in January, had finished third in the group phase.

Anderson overcame Chisnall in a deciding leg in his semi-final before beating Van Gerwen 11-7 in the final to claim a £200,000 first prize.

"It's four years since I had my hands on this trophy and it means a lot," said Anderson, who also won in 2011.

World number one Van Gerwen beat fellow Dutchman and defending Premier League champion Raymond van Barneveld in his last-four tie, but missed chances to pressure Anderson in the final, which was played in front of 11,000 people at London's O2 Arena.

Van Gerwen said: "Gary played well and he's a fantastic player, but tonight Dave missed three match darts against him and I missed about five legs on my doubles. The luck was on his side tonight and sometimes you need to have that."