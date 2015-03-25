Scott Mitchell 'proud' at being named England captain

Scott Mitchell had never progressed beyond the last 16 at Lakeside before winning the world title in 2015

BDO world champion Scott Mitchell has been named as England captain for the upcoming home internationals.

The event takes place in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales on 10-12 April.

Mitchell won a first world title in January, beating Martin Adams 7-6 in a thrilling final at Lakeside.

"I'm hugely proud. When you start on this little route playing with your mates in a pub team you never dream it is going to get this far," Mitchell, 44, told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'm world champion and now England captain. It's the stuff dreams are made of."

And Mitchell, a landscape gardener from Bransgore, revealed it was not the only proud moment of his week.

"It's going okay," he said. "I'm on Countryfile on Sunday as well, so what a week."