PDC World Championship: Phil Taylor to face Anderson in final

Phil Taylor was knocked out in the second round in 2014

Phil Taylor booked his place in the PDC World Championship final after fourth seed Gary Anderson beat defending champion Michael van Gerwen.

Taylor, 54, the 16-time champion, eased through 6-2 against former winner Raymond van Barneveld at Alexandra Palace.

Scot Anderson beat Dutchman Van Gerwen 6-3 to reach his second world final.

"The more pressure I put on him the more he missed," Anderson, 44, told Sky Sports.

Anderson finished with a 50% checkout success and a three-dart average of 102.2 against his younger rival, who missed four darts to take a 4-3 lead after fighting back from 3-1 down.

Taylor raced into a 2-0 lead against Dutchman Van Barneveld, only for the 14th seed, who beat Stephen Bunting in a thrilling quarter-final on Friday, to level at 2-2.

But Taylor dominated the remainder of the match to reach his 20th in total.

"It was a bit of walk in the first two sets and then he came back and it was nip and tuck," he said.

"I thought to myself, 'You're in the semi-final, come on' and I pushed on a bit."