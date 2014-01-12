BDO World Darts: Stephen Bunting beats Alan Norris in final

Media playback is not supported on this device Bunting wins first BDO darts title

Stephen Bunting won his first world title after beating Alan Norris 7-4 in the BDO World Darts final.

The 28-year-old from St Helens withstood the challenge from fellow Englishman Norris as both players were playing in their first final.

The opening six sets were shared at the Lakeside before Bunting stretched his lead to 6-3 after the interval.

Bunting's BDO bow Bunting made his BDO World Darts championship debut aged 18 and reached the second round before losing to former world champion Ted Hankey.

Norris clawed the deficit back to 6-4 with a 140 checkout, but top seed Bunting held his nerve in the 11th set.

An emotional Bunting, who won £100,000 for winning the title, called the victory "a great feeling" in his eighth Lakeside appearance.

He said: "The crowd has been fantastic. Thanks to everyone who has supported me."

Earlier he missed three darts at double 10 to leave himself 4-2 ahead before the break.

But it did not affect him on his return to the oche as he took the next three sets.

After unseeded Norris took the match into an 11th set, Bunting broke the throw in the second leg to put himself in sight of victory.

Norris missed a bullseye in the fourth leg which gave Bunting two darts at double 16 for the title.